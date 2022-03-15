Poland: universities to accept Palestinian students under certain conditions

Poland has agreed to accept Palestinian students fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion, Wafa has reported. According to the Palestinian Authority, the Ministry of Education in Poland will help Palestinian university students continue their education in the country.

Palestinian students in Ukraine are part of a larger community of foreigners from developing countries who found a place to study outside their homeland. However, their status as residents of occupied East Jerusalem without Israeli citizenship has not made the situation easy for them.

They have been instructed to go to Polish universities that offer their major subject and present them with a paper to prove their year and place of study. Those who do not have the proper documentation to prove the year of study must present documents proving that they studied at a Ukrainian university and sit a test to prove their level of competence.

However, non-Ukrainian students who will be approved to complete their studies in Poland will not get preferential treatment from the Polish authorities, such as financial support. They will have to pay their own tuition fees.

The PA added that it has overseen the evacuation of 1,300 Palestinians, including 600 students, from Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community. The EU, Britain and the US, among other countries, have already implemented a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

According to the UN, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February. More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.