Yemen: Sudanese and Saudi soldiers killed 

Houthi forces in Yemen have killed at least 80 Sudanese and 15 Saudi soldiers fighting within the Saudi-led Arab coalition during a military operation in the city of Haradh, Hajjah Governorate, a pro-Houthi channel reported yesterday.

Al-Masirah TV quoted an unnamed military source as saying that the Houthi forces cleared "dozens" of villages and other sites west of Haradh during the "massive" operation against coalition forces. It noted that the military operation continued for two full days, during which the Houthis took control of an area of 54 square kilometres. According to the source, more than 500 Sudanese and Saudi soldiers were killed or wounded during the operation.

The same source explained further that the Houthi forces seized military equipment, including armoured vehicles, tanks and heavy and medium weapons, during the operation.

Yemen has witnessed war for seven years between forces loyal to the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-backed Houthis. The latter have controlled several governorates, including the capital Sanaa, since September 2014.

According to the UN, up to the end of last year, 377,000 people had been killed in the war. The Yemeni economy has lost an estimated $126 billion, while most of the population of about 30 million people are now dependent on humanitarian aid.

READ: Houthis tortured 3 journalists in Yemen, rights group says