Dozens of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex to celebrate Purim

Dozens of Israeli settlers, on Wednesday, forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which oversees the holy sites in Jerusalem, said 105 settlers had entered the flashpoint site.

Israeli settler groups have called for large-scale incursions into the complex to celebrate the Purim holiday, which begins this evening (16 March) and ends on Friday.

The settler incursions are carried out daily, except for Fridays and Saturdays, under the protection of Israeli police, amid condemnations from the Palestinians.

Purim is celebrated every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar, which generally falls in late winter or early spring.

