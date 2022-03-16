Iranians celebrate festival of fire

Chaharshanbe Suri or festival of fire is an ancient Persian festival held on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Iranian calendar year and it starts on Tuesday evening. It symbolizes good health, light, and purity.
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.