Iranians celebrate festival of fire

Chaharshanbe Suri or festival of fire is an ancient Persian festival held on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Iranian calendar year and it starts on Tuesday evening. It symbolizes good health, light, and purity.
March 16, 2022
March 16, 2022 at 2:48 pm

