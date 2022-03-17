Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas and Islamic Jihad condemn normalisation with apartheid Israel

March 17, 2022 at 10:00 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
JERUSALEM - AUGUST 25: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "JERUSALEM ISLAMIC WAQF / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Tens of fanatic Jews accompanied by Israeli police are seen at the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem on August 25, 2021. ( JERUSALEM ISLAMIC WAQF - Anadolu Agency )
Tens of fanatic settlers accompanied by Israeli police are seen at the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem on August 25, 2021 [JERUSALEM ISLAMIC WAQF/Anadolu Agency]
 March 17, 2022 at 10:00 am

A senior Hamas delegation visited Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhalah in Beirut on Wednesday to discuss the latest Palestinian developments and the unity of the Palestinian factions. They united to condemn Arab normalisation with apartheid Israel.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said that Sheikh Saleh Arouri, the deputy head of its political bureau, was joined by senior officials at the meeting. They stressed the importance of facing up to the continuous Israeli aggression against the Palestinians all over their occupied land. Such aggression against the people and their Islamic and Christian holy places "must stop," insisted Hamas.

Both factions hailed the persistence of the Palestinians living in occupied Palestine and in the diaspora. They also praised the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation and illegal settlers. Particular stress was placed on the importance of being ready to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers within the Noble Sanctuary in occupied Jerusalem.

With the priority being unity in order to end the Israeli occupation, Hamas and Islamic Jihad criticised the normalisation of ties between Arab countries and the apartheid state. They called upon Arab governments to support the Palestinian resistance against Israel instead of normalising ties with it.

The two factions also called on the Palestinian Authority to end its security cooperation with the Israeli occupation authorities, release political prisoners and stop hounding Palestinian activists.

READ: Dozens of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex to celebrate Purim

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments