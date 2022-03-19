Palestine prisoners protest over preachers in solitary confinement

Palestinian prisoners at the Israeli Al-Naqab prison are angry with the Israel Prison Service after preachers were put into solitary confinement, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) reported on Friday.

The preachers were put into solitary confinement after delivering Friday speeches during which they spoke about the planned hunger strike slated for 25 March.

The Israel Prison Service requested assistance from the Israeli Special Forces to crack down on the prisoners, who banged on their cell doors in protest, chanting "Allahu Akbar".

"The Israel Prison Service is threatening the prisoners with a wide-scale attack on them and spraying gas inside their cells," the PPC shared.

According to the PPC, since Thursday, Al-Naqab Prison has witnessed tension that started when the Israeli forces raided two cells and attacked prisoners.

The PPC said that the prisoners are preparing for a hunger strike on 25 March to protest the new restrictions imposed by the Israel Prison Service.

Read: Israel officers torture Palestinian prisoner suffering from chronic health problems