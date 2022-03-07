Palestinian prisoners escalate protests against Israel prison service

Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails continue their protests against the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) and reject new systematic restrictions imposed on them, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC) reported yesterday.

On 5 February, the Palestinian prisoners started their action against the new restrictions imposed by the IPS that started after six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a high security jail in September.

The Palestinian prisoners started disobeying prison rules, including daily security checks and staged sit-ins in the prison yards.

Immediately following the introduction of the new restrictions in September, the prisoners formed a High Follow-up Committee that consists of prisoners from all factions and it has been representing them.

According to reports, the detainees will launch a hunger-strike on 25 March if the IPS does not respond to their demands.

READ: League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds hails Arab Parliament's support for Palestine prisoners