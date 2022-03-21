Iran: diplomat says OIC created hope for Muslims 

Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini, has said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was established with the aim of supporting the Palestinian cause and liberating the occupied lands, and thus created great hope in the hearts of Muslims that should not be allowed to fade away. Hosseini made his remarks in a video message on the eve of a foreign ministerial level OIC meeting due to be held in Pakistan this week.

The ambassador said that holding regular OIC meetings, including the upcoming meeting in Pakistan, provides an appropriate opportunity to address the most important issues affecting Muslims. "Unity among Islamic countries and their pursuit of justice play an important role in achieving the lofty goals of the Islamic world," he stressed.

In closing, Hosseini called for the fulfilment of the people's need to benefit from the capabilities of Islamic countries in combating Islamophobia around the world.

OIC through the Decades: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead