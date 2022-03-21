Morocco: Justice and Development Party warns government of anger over high prices

Morocco's Justice and Development Party (PJD) has warned the government led by the National Rally of Independents about public anger over high prices. The PJD accused the government of blaming previous its predecessors led by the party instead of solving the crises facing the country.

The head of the PJD National Council, Driss Al-Azmi Al-Idrisi, said during a meeting of the party's youth committee on Sunday in Rabat, that the government "avoids confrontation" and blames its "failure to solve social problems" on the PJD, which led the Moroccan government for two terms.

"The prime minister chose to avoid facing the growing problems and to remain silent in the face of street anger due to the high prices" said Al-Idrisi. He accused the government of withdrawing laws tackling corruption, and imposing secrecy on parliamentary committees where public affairs are discussed.

The head of the Central Committee of the PJD Youth, Hassan Hammouro, did not spare Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and his ministers in his own strong criticism. Hammouro accused Akhannouch of returning the role of prime minister to what it was before 2011, and even before 1996, by emptying it of its political content. He added that the government "cannot be relied upon" because it lacks harmony and coherence in decision-making, prompting public protests.

"Morocco needs a government that has the ability to find quick solutions to the living and economic conditions that most of the people are suffering from," added Hammouro. "The continuation of the government led by the National Rally of Independents will only lead to deepening crises and widening disparities."

