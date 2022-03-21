PA refusing to approve boards of Gaza charities

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has refused to approve the boards of Gaza charities, the head of the Collective of Gaza Charities said yesterday.

In a press conference in Gaza, Ismail Barhoum called on rights groups, NGOs and UN bodies to put pressure on the PA to lift its restrictions on the Gaza Strip and charities based in the besieged enclave.

"Despite the strict siege, unprecedented restrictions, drying funds and an increasing number of needy in Gaza, the Gathering of Gaza Charities along with its partners could offer enough assistance in 2021," Barhoum said.

He noted that the collective is working in all fields, including education, medical and development relief benefitting the disabled, children, women and families. Adding that it coordinates with the government, ministries and Zakat Commission.

The PA has supported Israel's siege of the Gaza Strip, which was put in place in 2007 months after Hamas won the free Palestinian elections and ousted Fatah from power.

