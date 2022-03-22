Libya resumes flights between country's east, west

Libya reopened airspace to domestic flights between the country's east and west on Tuesday, after a 3-week suspension due to political differences, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Mitiga Airport said flights were resumed to the airports of Tobruk, Labraq and Baninah in eastern Libya.

The Misrata Airport also announced the resumption of flights to Benghazi Airport.

Libya's airspace was closed to domestic flights early March, in the wake of a decision by the Tobruk-based parliament to form a new government by former Interior Minister, Fathi Bashagha, a move rejected by incumbent Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

