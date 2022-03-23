Israel arrests 29 Palestinians in the West Bank

The Israeli occupation army arrested 29 Palestinians from several governorates in the West Bank, including two university students, yesterday and overnight today.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that the arrests were concentrated in the Jerusalem governorate and included 12 citizens from the town of Abu Dis, east of the city.

The news agency also reported that large-scale arrests also took place in the northern West Bank, targeting nine Palestinians from Tulkarm Governorate, four from Nablus and three from Jenin.

Two students at An-Najah University were among the detainees in Nablus.

In the southern West Bank, the agency said that the Israeli army arrested a 17-year-old boy from the town of Tuqu', east of Bethlehem.

Israel holds about 4,400 Palestinians in its prisons, according to data from institutions concerned with prisoners' affairs.

