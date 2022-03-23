Saudi Arabia, Turkey discuss normalising relations

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, yesterday announced that he had "constructive discussions" with his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan on bilateral relations.

"Met with foreign minister Faisal Bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia," Cavusoglu said on Twitter, adding that they had agreed to "work together to further develop our bilateral relations."

#SuudiArabistan Dışişleri Bakanı Faisal Bin Farhan'la görüştük. İlişkilerimizi daha da geliştirmek amacıyla birlikte çalışacağız. Met w/FM @FaisalbinFarhan of #SaudiArabia. Will work together to further develop our bilateral relations. 🇹🇷🇸🇦#OIC48CFM pic.twitter.com/bfMexihdJo — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 22, 2022

Speaking on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, Cavusoglu told reporters that the talks with Farhan were "very useful and goal-oriented," adding that they would "help normalize relations between the two countries."

On his part, the Saudi foreign ministry said the two diplomats had met "on the sidelines of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers," adding that they had discussed "bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two countries, as well as regional and international developments."

In February, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would continue a "positive dialogue with Saudi Arabia."

"Our positive dialogue with Saudi Arabia continues, and we are waiting for progress through tangible steps in the coming period," Erdogan told reporters during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

