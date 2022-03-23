Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia, Turkey discuss normalising relations

March 23, 2022 at 9:31 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Turkey
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - MARCH 22: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) meets with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (L) within the 48th Foreign Ministers Council Meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 22, 2022. ( Cem Özdel - Anadolu Agency )
 March 23, 2022 at 9:31 am

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, yesterday announced that he had "constructive discussions" with his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan on bilateral relations.

"Met with foreign minister Faisal Bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia," Cavusoglu said on Twitter, adding that they had agreed to "work together to further develop our bilateral relations."

Speaking on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, Cavusoglu told reporters that the talks with Farhan were "very useful and goal-oriented," adding that they would "help normalize relations between the two countries."

On his part, the Saudi foreign ministry said the two diplomats had met "on the sidelines of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers," adding that they had discussed "bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two countries, as well as regional and international developments."

In February, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would continue a "positive dialogue with Saudi Arabia."

"Our positive dialogue with Saudi Arabia continues, and we are waiting for progress through tangible steps in the coming period," Erdogan told reporters during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

READ: Turkiye to improve relations with Gulf countries, says FM

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments