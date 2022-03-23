Somali forces kill 2 Al-Shabaab terrorists at Mogadishu Airport

Two terrorists were killed and at least three police officers wounded in an Al-Shabaab attack on the international airport in the capital, Mogadishu, on Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The attackers used small weapons and hand grenades as they tried to infiltrate the Aden Adde International Airport, a police officer told Anadolu Agency.

"They tried to force their way into the airport but the security forces killed them," said the cop, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Several security personnel have been injured in the attack, he added.

The Al-Shabaab terror group, which is affiliated with the Al-Qaeda terrorist network, claimed responsibility for the attack.

It said the target was the Halane military compound inside the Airport that houses forces of the UN and African Union peacekeeping missions, as well as diplomatic missions of several Western countries, including the US.

The Somali military has recently ramped up operations against Al-Shabaab, which is aiming to topple the central government in the Horn of Africa country.​​​​​​​