Sudanese police use tear gas against protesters

Sudanese police used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters from in front of the presidential palace in the capital, Khartoum, on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Nationwide protests erupted in Khartoum as well as the cities of Atbara, Medani, Sennar and others.

Thousands of protesters in Khartoum approached the presidential palace, coming from various neighbourhoods, raising banners and chanting slogans against military rule.

"You see the escalation of the protests every day, so we are confident we will bring down this coup regime very soon" said demonstrator, Hasson Hamdi.

The protests follow two days of civil disobedience in Khartoum amid clashes between protesters and the police.

The UN has warned that at least 18 million Sudanese people will suffer acute hunger by this September.

