Israel to host top diplomats of UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, US

Israel will host a two-day meeting with the top diplomats of the US, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Morocco from Sunday, its Foreign Ministry said on Friday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Ministry said the "historic" diplomatic summit is being held at invitation from Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid.

The readout did not give further details about the visit, but said the ministers will engage in diplomatic meetings.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv on Saturday to hold talks with Israeli officials.

The UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco had signed the US-sponsored agreements to normalise relations with Israel in 2020.

