Israel to host top diplomats of UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, US

The flags of US, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain are projected on the ramparts of Jerusalem's Old City on September 15, 2020 in a show of support for Israeli normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. - The decision by the UAE and Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel breaks with decades of consensus within the Arab world that a peace deal with the Palestinians is a prerequisite for establishing relations with the Jewish state. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)
The flags of US, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain are projected on the ramparts of Jerusalem's Old City on September 15, 2020 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
Israel will host a two-day meeting with the top diplomats of the US, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Morocco from Sunday, its Foreign Ministry said on Friday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Ministry said the "historic" diplomatic summit is being held at invitation from Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid.

The readout did not give further details about the visit, but said the ministers will engage in diplomatic meetings.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv on Saturday to hold talks with Israeli officials.

The UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco had signed the US-sponsored agreements to normalise relations with Israel in 2020.

