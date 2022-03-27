Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN chief condemns military escalation in Yemen

March 27, 2022 at 11:42 am | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UN, Yemen
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks to press about war in Ukraine at the Security Council Stakeout of UN headquarters in New York City, United States on March 14, 2022. ( Tayfun Coşkun - Anadolu Agency )
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks to press at the Security Council Stakeout of UN headquarters in New York City, United States on March 14, 2022. [Tayfun Coşkun - Anadolu Agency]
 March 27, 2022 at 11:42 am

Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the ongoing military escalation between Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

"Guterres strongly condemns recent escalation of conflict in Yemen, including attacks in Saudi Arabia and Sanaa," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric said airstrikes in Yemen damaged "UN staff residential compound in Sanaa" and targeted the Hudaydah port, which "provides humanitarian lifeline for the Yemeni population."

The UN spokesperson called on the fighting parties in Yemen "to exercise maximum restraint, immediately deescalate, cease hostilities and to engage constructively […] with his Special Envoy to reduce violence" and to end conflict in Yemen.

On Friday, Houthi rebels launched drone and missile attacks on vital energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition responded by launching a military operation against Houthi locations in Sanaa and Hudaydah.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Houthis since 2015, one year after the Iran-aligned rebels overran much of Yemen, including Sanaa.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.

READ: Houthis attack Saudi Arabia, major oil fire in Jeddah

Categories
International OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaUNYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments