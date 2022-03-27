Portuguese / Spanish / English

US' Blinken says no plans for regime change in Russia

March 27, 2022 at 2:40 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Ukraine, US
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia on 18 March 2022 [Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu Agency]
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia on 18 March 2022 [Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu Agency]
 March 27, 2022 at 2:40 pm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Washington has no strategies for regime change in Russia, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We don't have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else for that matter," Blinken told a joint news conference in Jerusalem with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid.

"In this case, as in any case, it's up to the people of the country in question, it's up to the Russian people," Blinken added.

The chief US diplomat was clarifying what President Joe Biden said on Saturday in Poland on the Russian president, where he said Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

Blinken arrived in Israel for a summit which will be attended by foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt.

READ: As western retail brands exit, Russia looks east for replacements

Categories
Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaMiddle EastNewsRussiaUkraineUS
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments