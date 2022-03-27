US to prevent Iran acquiring nuclear weapons: Blinken

The United States on Sunday vowed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, reassuring Israel against any Iranian threat, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Blinken said Washington believes that restoring a nuclear deal with Iran "is the best way to put Iran's program back in the box it was in."

Blinken acknowledged that there are "disagreements" with Israel on the Iranian nuclear issue, but reiterated that the US commitment to prevent Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon is unwavering."

Lapid, for his part, said that Israel will do anything "needed to stop the Iranian nuclear program."

"From our point of view, the Iranian threat is not theoretical. The Iranians want to destroy Israel. They will not succeed. We will not let them," Lapid added.

Iran engaged in direct talks in past months with Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal from which former US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. The US is joining the talks indirectly.

