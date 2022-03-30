Israel reinforces troops at Gaza fence ahead of Ramadan

Israel is reinforcing its troops deployed at the nominal border fence with the besieged Gaza Strip ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, Anadolu reported on Tuesday.

According to Israeli media, said Anadolu, the Israeli occupation army fears an escalation of tension today, Land Day, and the holy month which starts at the weekend. Israeli, American and Arab officials have been coordinating their efforts to avoid clashes during Ramadan, which this year coincides with major Jewish and Christian holidays.

On Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces were reinforced along the Green (1949 Armistice) Line. The move followed a series of deadly attacks that have claimed the lives of 11 Israelis in the space of one week.

Last year, the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza responded to Israeli aggression during Ramadan against Palestinians in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. That led to an 11-day Israeli military offensive on the besieged strip that killed more than 60 Palestinians, including women and children.

