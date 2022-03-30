Saudi-led coalition to suspend military operations in Yemen during Ramadan

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebel group in Yemen said, late Tuesday, that it will suspend military operations to ensure the success of consultations and to create a positive environment for peacemaking efforts during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan upon the request of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Saudi state news agency, SPA, cited a statement from the coalition's official spokesman, Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, as saying that the coalition will suspend military operations in Yemen beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The statement said this was a step to support all endeavours and efforts to reach a comprehensive, sustainable resolution to the Yemeni conflict and achieve security and stability in the brotherly nation of Yemen.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will abide by this cessation and undertake all necessary steps and procedures to ensure its success and create the propitious conditions needed for successful consultations and a favourable environment for the Holy Month of Ramadan to make peace and end the conflict," it said.

