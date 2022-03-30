Two Ukrainians killed in shooting attack in Israel

Two Ukrainians were among five people killed in Tuesday's shooting attack in central Israel, Israeli police said on Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A police statement said that the two Ukrainian nationals were aged 23 and 33, but did not reveal their names.

A police officer was also killed in the attack in the city of Bnei Brak, the statement said.

Police said the attacker was a 26-year-old Palestinian from Ya'bad village near Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Tuesday's attack was the third in a week in Israel.

Four Israelis were killed in a knife attack in the southern city of Beersheba on 22 March.

Israeli security authorities blamed the attack on a Daesh sympathiser, saying the attacker had previously been imprisoned for "security-related" crimes.

On 27 March, two policemen were killed and three others injured in a shooting attack claimed by the Daesh terrorist group in the central city of Hadera.

