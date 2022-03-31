Lebanese President says UN report on Resolution 1701 did not reflect reality

Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, has criticised the quarterly report presented by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Resolution 1701, saying the report "does not reflect the reality of what Lebanon is going through because of the presence of Syrian refugees."

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the conflict between Israel and Lebanon in 2006.

"Certain passages in this report do not reflect the reality of what Lebanon is going through on several levels, due to the presence of around 1.5 million Syrian refugees on its soil," said Aoun as he received United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, according to a statement issued by the Lebanese presidency.

"Lebanon hoped that the report would focus on the consequences of displaced Syrians in Lebanon. "Lebanon can no longer bear this situation … The report does not take into account the harmful consequences of the displacements on the economic, social and human sectors, in particular, the increase in crime rates," said Aoun.

According to the statement, during the meeting, Wronecka briefed Aoun on the Security Council's deliberations on Resolution 1701, and the observations made by members of the Council on the situation in Lebanon.

