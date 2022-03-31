Portuguese / Spanish / English

Morocco backs return of Sahel-Saharan HQ to Libya

March 31, 2022 at 11:32 am | Published in: Africa, Libya, Morocco, News
Deputy Chairman of the Presidency Council of Libya, Abdullah al-Lafia and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita (not seen) hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Rabat, Morocco on August 25, 2021. ( Jalal Morchidi - Anadolu Agency )
 March 31, 2022 at 11:32 am

Morocco's foreign minister announced his country's "full and unlimited support" yesterday for the return of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States to its official headquarters in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Nasser Bourita made the announcement during his meeting with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Manqoush, on the sidelines of the 21st ordinary session of the organisation's Executive Council held in Rabat.

The Council's headquarters moved temporarily to the Chadian capital of N'Djamena in 2011 due to the Libyan revolution which toppled the regime of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi.

