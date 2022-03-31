UN Libya mission discovers new mass graves

United Nations investigators have uncovered new evidence of human rights violations against detainees in Libya, with the existence of mass graves thought to contain the corpses of migrants at a trafficking hub, the Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya (FFM) report says.

According to FFM's report published on Tuesday, there were many facts to clarify that international human rights and humanitarian law are being violated in several secret detention facilities in Libya.

"We have uncovered further evidence that the human rights violations experienced by detainees in Libya are widespread, systematic or both," Mohamed Auajjar, the Chair of the FFM, said in a statement.

The report was presented to Geneva's Human Rights Council on Wednesday.

Libya was meant to hold elections last December, as part of a UN-guided peace process aiming to draw a line under a complex conflict that dates back to the 2011 revolt that toppled and killed dictator, Muammar Gadhafi.

