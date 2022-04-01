Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan to use military force to maintain security in South Darfur

Protestors march to raise awareness and rally against the crisis in Darfur on September 16, in London, England. Hundreds of protestors marched from the Sudanese Embassy on Cleveland Row, to Downing Street, shouting for ' Peace in Darfur'. [Cate Gillon/Getty Images]
The Sovereignty Council of Sudan, on Friday, ordered the use of military force to maintain order in the South Darfur State, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the Deputy Leader of the Council, said the decision was made after an escalation in violence and fighting in the Sudanese State.

The Council issued "strict directives to the government of South Darfur State and the state security committee to resolve tribal attacks militarily," according to the statement.

It also banned tribal gatherings under emergency law immediately, to end tribal conflicts in South Darfur.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, local media reported that at least 30 people were killed as a result of tribal clashes.

Many areas in Darfur have witnessed sporadic deadly clashes between Arab and African tribes over land, resources and grazing paths.

