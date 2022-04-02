Islamic Jihad holds Israel responsible for consequences of crimes against Palestinians

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine on Friday blamed Israel for the repercussions of its crimes against Palestinians.

This came in a statement by the movement, commenting on the killing of Ahmad Al-Atrash (29), who was shot in the head by the Israeli army on Friday during clashes in Hebron, southern West Bank.

The movement asserted: "We hold the occupation and its leaders responsible for the repercussions of the ongoing crimes in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the occupied territories."

It added: "The crimes will not go unpunished by the valour and courage of our people, who present honourable examples of response and avenge our land and holy sites."

The movement condemned the "heinous crime" committed by Israeli forces against the young man.

The Islamic Jihad Movement pointed out that: "The murder of Al-Atrash is evidence of the brutality of the occupation in targeting our people, and it comes in the context of the ongoing series of crimes across the occupied homeland."

It called for: "The unity of the people and its factions and for activating and igniting the resistance in all of its forms, especially its armed form to deter the occupier and the settlers from killing us and shedding our blood everywhere across our land."

On Friday, dozens of Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and suffocated by tear gas in confrontations with the Israeli army, while dispersing demonstrations against settlements in the West Bank, according to the Anadolu Agency correspondent, eyewitnesses and medical sources.

