Sudan Sovereignty Council calls for military force to resolve Darfur lawlessness 

The Sovereignty Council of Sudan on Friday issued directives to use military force to resolve the lawlessness in South Darfur State.

This was reported in a statement issued by the Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, coinciding with the escalation of violence in the Sudanese state.

The statement announced: "The issuance of strict orders to the government of South Darfur State and the state security committee to resolve the tribal attacks militarily and strike anyone who violates the law with an iron fist."

It added that orders were given: "To disperse and prevent any tribal gatherings by military force and apply the emergency law immediately to resolve tribal conflicts in South Darfur."

On Tuesday and Wednesday, local media, including the Sudan Tribune website, revealed that at least 30 people had been killed due to fighting between the Rizeigat and Falata tribes in South Darfur.

In a statement on Wednesday, the South Darfur State Security Committee reported the deployment and intensification of the presence of security forces across the state to prevent acts of violence and fighting.

Many areas in Darfur witness periodic clashes between Arab and African tribes over land, resources and grazing paths.