Iraq: Two explosions target US-led coalition's supply convoy

A roadside bomb yesterday targeted a military convoy carrying supplies for the US-led coalition against Daesh in northern Iraq, Anadolu reported.

The agency quoted a police captain in the Saladin Governorate as saying that the explosion took place in Saladin's main road as a column of civilian trucks carrying supplies for the coalition forces passed by.

The source, who asked not to be named, said the explosion did not cause any material or human damage.

The attack was the second of its kind yesterday, after a similar attack targeted a convoy of trucks in Al-Muthanna Governorate, without causing casualties.

The frequency of attacks against the anti-Daesh international coalition forces has recently increased.

In December 2021, Iraq and the international coalition announced the official end of the combat missions of the coalition forces in the country.

The coalition helped Baghdad regain about a third of Iraq's area after Daesh took control of it in the summer of 2014.

However, the organisation still maintains sleeper cells in many areas of the country and launches sporadic attacks.

