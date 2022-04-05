Jordanians condemn attempts to 'liquidate' UNRWA

The High Committee for the Defense of the Palestinian Refugee Right of Return in Jordan yesterday condemned American and Israeli attempts to "liquidate" the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Quds Press reported.

"The idea to modify the mandate of the UNRWA and merge it within the UN High Commissioner for Refugees coincides with calls and campaigns seeking to delegitimise the international Palestine refugee body," the High Committee said in a statement.

According to the statement, the High Committee said that these attempts "undermine the legal and political rights of Palestine refugees."

Meanwhile, the High Committee condemned the attempts to incite donor states against the UNRWA, efforts exerted to push donors to halt their donations and change the textbooks used in UNRWA's schools.

"All of these attempts aim at serving one goal –liquidating the UNRWA and ending its services offered to Palestine refugees."

UNRWA currently serves 5.6 million Palestine refugees in the five areas of its operations – the occupied West Bank, the besieged Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

