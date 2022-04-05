Morocco opposition: The gov't did not preserve the purchasing power of the poor

The Moroccan Justice and Development Party said yesterday that "the government has not taken any measures to preserve the purchasing power of the poor and middle class, with the exception of the support it announced for transport professionals."

Mustafa Ibrahimi, a member of the Parliamentary Group of the Justice and Development Party in the House of Representatives, said: "The government is avoiding communication and accountability from Parliament on issues that worry citizens, foremost of which is the inflation of prices, especially the prices of fuel, and to clarify the reasons for the rising prices and successive increases for citizens."

He pointed out that the government "is trying to pin all its failures on the war on Ukraine."

Last month, the Moroccan government decided to provide financial support ranging between $100 and $700 per month to workers in the transport sector to mitigate the effects of high fuel prices.

The Cabinet said in a statement that "the government aims to support professionals in the transport sector (180,000 vehicles) by mitigating the effects of the rise in fuel prices on the internal market due to the continuous rise in prices internationally."

The government explained that the financial grant is linked to the rise in oil prices in global markets, without specifying a time period for it.

On 7 March workers in the transport sector, including drivers, went on a three-day strike in protest against the rise in fuel prices.

