Morocco to increase number of direct flights from Israel

The Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT) has revealed that it is planning to bring 200,000 Israeli tourists to Morocco on direct flights from Tel Aviv in 2022, Sama news agency reported yesterday.

Quoting i24, Sama said the number of direct flights between the two countries will rise to eight per week.

This comes after ONMT Director-General, Adel El Fakir, headed the Moroccan delegation of tourism operators at the 28th International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) – Israel's largest tourism sector gathering to promote holidays to the North African country.

Media reports said that ONMT participated in the IMTM to promote Morocco to Israeli tourists in the hope of encouraging them to visit.

"Today, we are setting up the milestones for a lasting relationship with all of the Israeli travel operators, by entering into partnership agreements, and launching a major communication and promotion campaign," El Fakir said.

