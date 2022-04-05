Polisario Front leader denounces 'radical shift' in Spain's position on Western Sahara

Leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, yesterday condemned the radical shift in Spain's position in support of Morocco's proposal regarding the Western Sahara.

"It is clear that it is a radical transformation that we did not expect from a state where the authority is based on administration by law," said Ghali, in an interview published by the daily El Mundo.

Madrid has for decades subscribed to the UN-backed view that Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, has the right to self-determination. However, on 18 March it expressed support for the Moroccan autonomy proposal and described it as "the most serious, realistic and credible basis for resolving the conflict".

Last year, a diplomatic rift also broke out between Spain and Morocco when Spain allowed the leader of Western Sahara's separatist Polisario Front to be treated in Spain for COVID-19.

Shortly after, Moroccan authorities sat by while around 10,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa.

Western Sahara: Red Crescent sends urgent appeal to the UN and international organisations

Following the shift in the Spanish government's position on the Western Sahara, the Moroccan ambassador returned to Madrid on 20 March.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit Rabat in the coming days to consolidate reconciliation.

"I feel like any Sahrawi facing this very dangerous decision," said Ghali, who had not yet publicly spoken about the change in the Spanish government's position, adding "Spain left us to our fate in 1975 and 47 years later, it is doing the same."

"Spain has always advocated a solution within the United Nations framework and based on the UN resolutions, which means defending the right to self-determination of the Sahrawi people to complete the process of decolonisation. That is why we do not understand the radical transformation of the Spanish government," he added.