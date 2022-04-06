Muslims in Oman face jail, fine if found eating, drinking during the day in Ramadan

Muslims in the Sultanate of Oman who are found eating in public in the daytime during the holy month of Ramadan will be jailed and fined.

According to the Penal Code, "A Muslim who publicly breaks the fast during the day in Ramadan shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of OMR1 to OMR5, or one of these two penalties for [breaking fast] without a legitimate reason." Prison sentences can range between no less than ten days and a year.

Actions which are punishable are those which violate the fast, such as eating, drinking and smoking. The ruling does not apply to non-Muslims or those with legitimate reasons, including travelling or health issues.

