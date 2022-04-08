Sudan's sovereignty council, opposition discuss political crisis

The Sudanese Sovereignty Council and leaders from the opposing Forces of Freedom and Change yesterday discussed an initiative suggested by the Revolutionary Front to solve the country's political crisis.

This came during a meeting held between senior members of the sovereign council, Al-Hadi Idris and Al-Taher Hajar, with senior officials from the Forces for Freedom and Change.

On 27 March, the Revolutionary Front announced an initiative to resolve the political crisis that includes two phases, the first of which is the formation of a government to manage the transitional period, followed by a dialogue between the country's political parties.

"The meeting comes within the framework of efforts to find solutions for the current political crisis, through the initiative put forward by the Revolutionary Front [headed by Al-Hadi Idris]," the officials told the media, adding that they had discussed the "Revolutionary Front's initiative to arrive at a unified vision that guarantees a safe exit from the current crisis and the state of political tension in the country."'

"The leadership of the Forces of Freedom and Change confirmed its readiness to study the initiative, and then hand over its response and vision to the leadership of the Revolutionary Front," the officials pointed out.

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front is a political movement that signed a peace agreement in Juba in October 2020 to share power.

Since 25 October, Sudan has been witnessing protests in rejection of exceptional measures taken by army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, most notably the imposition of a state of emergency, and the dissolution of the Sovereignty Councils and the Transitional Ministers.

Al-Burhan said that he had taken these measures to "correct the course of the transitional period", and pledged to hand over power either through elections or a national consensus. However, opposition groups accuse him of carrying out a military coup.