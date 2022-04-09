Report: Israel detains 1,460 Palestinians in 2022

The Israeli occupation has detained 1,460 Palestinians, including 182 children, since the start of 2022, a Palestinian monitoring group revealed on Friday.

A report issued by the Palestinian Prisoners Centre for Studies found that the Israeli occupation detains Palestinians daily.

The report also pointed out that 38 per cent of the prisoners were from Jerusalem, comprising 560 men, women and children.

Meanwhile, the report stated that the Israeli occupation had detained 182 Palestinian children and that the highest number of children in detention were also from Jerusalem.

The report named the four youngest children: Mohammed Sonokrot, 9, and Daud Hijazi, 11, from Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Al-Issawiyeh, and Qusai Jado, 11, from Bethlehem and Jenin Salman, 14, from Al-Naqab.

The report disclosed that the Israeli occupation has placed 34 Palestinian children from Jerusalem under house arrest for different periods and imposed high fines on most detained children before their release.

The report also found that children are also placed under the notorious administrative detention, such as Amal Nakhleh from Ramallah.

Israeli occupation authorities have renewed his administrative detention for the fourth time, making him the Palestinian child to serve the longest illegal detention.