Jewish woman who drew up Schindler's lists during Holocaust dies at 107 in Israel

April 10, 2022 at 11:01 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Germany, Israel, Middle East, News, Poland, US
A picture taken on November 23, 2019 in the Israeli city of Herzliya shows Mimi Reinhardt, the secretary of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who saved the lives of hundreds of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust. - Reinhardt died on April 8, 2022 at age 107. She was in charge of drawing up the lists of Jewish workers from the ghetto of the Polish city of Krakow who were recruited to work at Schindler's factory, saving them from deportation to the death camps. - Israel OUT (Photo by GIDEON MARKOWICZ / AFP) / Israel OUT (Photo by GIDEON MARKOWICZ/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture taken on November 23, 2019 in the Israeli city of Herzliya shows Mimi Reinhardt, the secretary of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who saved the lives of hundreds of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust. - Reinhardt died on April 8, 2022 at age 107 [GIDEON MARKOWICZ/AFP via Getty Images]
Mimi Reinhardt, who drew up lists for German industrialist Oskar Schindler that helped save hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust in World War II, has died, according to the Times of Israel newspaper, citing her family. She was 107.

Anadolu Agency reported that as Schindler's secretary, Reinhardt was in charge of compiling names of Jewish workers from the ghetto of the Polish city of Krakow to work at his factory, saving them from deportation to Nazi regime's death camps.

A carbon copy of the original Schindler's List is seen following its discovery by The State Library's Dr Olwen Pryke, at The State Library Of New South Wales on April 7, 2009 in Sydney, Australia [Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images]

"My grandmother, so dear and so unique, passed away at the age of 107. Rest in peace," Reinhardt's granddaughter, Nina, wrote in a message to relatives.

Austrian-born Reinhardt worked for Schindler's factory until 1945.

After the end of the war, she moved to New York before moving to Israel in 2007 to live with her son. She spent her last years at a nursing home north of Tel Aviv.

