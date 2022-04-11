Islamic Jihad warns Israel: Our hands are not tied

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Commander Ziyad Al-Nakhala, affirmed yesterday that the Israeli occupation's singling out of the city of Jenin in the West Bank would not be allowed "at any cost."

"The Israelis must understand that our hands are not tied from interfering to support our people in the West Bank and Jerusalem. The resistance's capabilities are limited, but they make great impacts on the occupation state," he said.

In a televised interview on Al-Manar TV, Al-Nakhala said the resistance operations taking place in the Palestinian territories are not a reaction to the practices of the occupation but are the duty of every Palestinian.

"The Palestinian has several options in the path of resistance and can do many things, and the martyrdom operations are the best evidence, pointing out that Gaza's decision to respond to the crimes of the occupation is left to the resistance forces," stressing that the resistance will not fail the people of Jenin, Jerusalem and all of Palestine.

"We are approaching a battle in the month of Ramadan, and we are strong with our faith, our mujahideen, and our belief that the occupation, despite its strength, remains weak in the face of the Palestinian will," he noted.

He stated that there is an Israeli escalation to harm Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem during Ramadan, which increases the state of tension.

"It has become clear to us," he added, "that the Arab countries that sought normalisation abandoned Palestine permanently and they are besieging us and persecuting us," stressing that the Arab countries that met in the Negev "are not with us and they do not believe in our right to Palestine."

READ: The shameful normalisers forget the legitimacy and glory of resistance