Libya authorities free 195 abductees of different nationalities

Libyan security forces on June 11, 2020. [Hazem Turkia - Anadolu Agency]
Libyan security forces freed 195 people of different nationalities, including 23 women and two children, who had been kidnapped by a gang for ransom, Anadolu news agency reported.

A statement issued by the 444 Fighting Brigade, which is affiliated with the Government of National Unity, said its combat units in the city of Bani Walid in western Libya successfully freed 195 people, including 23 women and two children, who had been kidnapped and held for ransom.

The statement did not give further details about how long they were held or how much the ransom was.

According to the statement, the detainees were subjected to torture, rape and starvation during their captivity, noting that they are of different nationalities including Egyptians, Sudanese, Nigeriens, Nigerians, Eritreans and Ethiopians.

They were said to be in good health and received health care in Al-Tikbali army camp in the capital, Tripoli.

The security units also arrested the gang leader, Aseel Al-Senussi Ashnishah, and eight of its members.

