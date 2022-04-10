Haftar denies closure of Libya's oil fields

Forces loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar on Sunday denied reports about the closure of the country's oil fields and ports, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, military spokesman Ahmad al-Mismari said reports about closing Libya's oil fields and seaports upon orders from Haftar-backed government of Fathi Bashagha were "baseless."

The news was circulated by Libyan activists on social media on Saturday after Haftar's representatives suspended their participation in the 5+5 joint military committee, which includes five members from the Tripoli-based unity government and five from Haftar's forces.

Activists said that Haftar has ordered the suspension of Libya's oil exports and the closure of the coastal road linking Libya's east and west amid a dispute with the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Several international actors involved in the Libyan crisis, including the UN mission and the European Union, warned against exploiting Libya's oil exports by any Libyan party.

The situation escalated in Libya last month after the parliament gave confidence to a new government headed by Bashagha while Dbeibeh insists on remaining in his post.

Ukraine DM: Haftar promises to send volunteers to support Russia