UN: Yemen fighting displaces 30,000 civilians

Around 30,000 Yemeni civilians have been displaced from their homes in war-torn Yemen in the past three months, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, on Monday, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, UNHCR said the new figure is added "to 4.3 million already displaced" in Yemen due to fighting across the country.

"Durable peace and stability in Yemen would enable UNHCR and partners to work on durable solutions," the statement said.

Earlier this month, UN Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, managed to strike a two-month truce between Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government, in an effort to end the eight-year conflict in the Arab country.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sana'a.

A Saudi-led coalition, which seeks to reinstate the Yemeni government, has worsened the situation, causing one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises. Nearly 80 per cent, or about 30 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.

READ: UAE welcomes two-month truce in Yemen