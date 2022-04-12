Algeria: The world is changing, this is just the beginning

Algeria will be able to stand firm amidst the deep geopolitical changes that the world is witnessing today, the Chief of Staff of the Algerian People's National Army, Lieutenant-General Said Chengriha, said yesterday.

In a speech delivered during his visit to the command of the Territorial Air Defence Forces, Chengriha said that the army "has absolutely no doubts about the ability of our country, under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to successfully pass the test of adapting to these repercussions and effects."

This, he added, can be achieved through "rebuilding a strong national economy, and achieving more food security", the same applies to "consolidating Algeria's geostrategic independence" in order "to proceed in strengthening and stabilising the new Algeria".

"The profound geopolitical transformations that the world is witnessing today, and the complex security challenges are, in fact, only the beginning of major upcoming changes, which will undoubtedly have effects and repercussions on all the countries of the world without exception."

