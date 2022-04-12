Morocco imports 2.6m tonnes of wheat in 5 months

Morocco has imported 18 million quintals (about 2.6 million tonnes) of wheat during the period from November until the end of the first week of April, the Agriculture Minister, Mohamed Seddiqi, announced yesterday.

"In a multifactorial crisis that the world is experiencing, the prices of grains have witnessed a huge rise in the global markets," Seddiqi told parliament, adding that the price of soft wheat at the Moroccan ports was amounting to "500 dirhams ($51) per quintal."

To ensure the stability of prices, the Moroccan minister pointed out the government had restricted the price increase by "removing customs duties on wheat imports, so that the price of one quintal of flour does not exceed 270 dirhams ($51)."

On Thursday, government spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, said that Morocco's wheat stock was sufficient for "five months."

On 24 February, the Moroccan government said it would bear the global increase in wheat prices due to the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

READ: Egypt wheat stock sufficient for 4 months, says president