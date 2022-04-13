Sudan postpones trial of ex-President Omar Al-Bashir

A court in Sudan yesterday postponed the trial of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir in a case connected to the 1989 military coup that brought him to power.

The trial has been postponed to 19 April.

In May 2019, the Sudanese prosecution opened an investigation into charges against Al-Bashir of undermining the country's constitutional order over the coup.

On 30 June 1989, Al-Bashir staged a military coup against the government of Prime Minister Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, and ruled the country under what he named the "national salvation revolution".The former president is currently spending two years in prison after being found guilty of corruption.

He ruled Sudan for three decades and was removed from power by the military in 2019 following mass protests.

READ: Sudan bans gatherings in Khartoum