Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris to visit Tunisia

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris is planning to visit Tunisia "soon", Acharaa reported yesterday, adding that he would announce a resumption to "one of his mega projects in Tunisia that have been stalled for years."

Sources told the agency that Sawiris might meet with "senior officials, including the Tunisian President, Kais Saied."

"The meetings will include a discussion on a mega tourism project in one of the capital's suburbs," noting that it would be a "message of confidence for potential investors."

Sawiris is known as a supporter of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, as well as Saied. In recent months, he slammed the Heart of Tunis Party for voting for the head of the Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi, who Saied had sacked on 25 July.

