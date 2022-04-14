Portuguese / Spanish / English

European Parliament: Situation in Tunisia is deteriorating

Michael Gahler, chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM), speaks during a news conference in Islamabad on 26 October 2018. [AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images]
The European Parliament (EP) is monitoring the deterioration of the political, economic and social situation in Tunisia as a result of President Kais Saied taking all powers in his hands, a delegation said yesterday after it visited the north African state.

"The EU observes with concern the deterioration of the socio-economic situation in Tunisia, which has been exacerbated by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict," said head of a European Parliament members delegation, Michael Gahler.

"We are always ready to provide technical and financial assistance to help Tunisia surmount its crisis," he added.

Gahler said that "many [political actors] we met doubt that the president wants to listen and react to their propositions."

The Germany MEP was speaking at the end of a three-day visit along with Spain's Javier Nart, Sweden's Jakop Dalunde and Italian Andrea Cozzolino, during which they met actors from across the political spectrum, including Parliamentary Speaker and head of the Ennahda Party Rachid Ghannouchi.

