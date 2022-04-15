Lebanon 'assured' of return of serenity to ties with Gulf

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the return of serenity to his country's relations with the Gulf states, Anadolu Agency reports.

This came in a speech delivered by Mikati during a cabinet session at the presidential palace Beirut, according to a statement by the Lebanese Presidency.

"We are assured of the return of serenity to Lebanon-Arab relations, especially with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and God willing, we will continue steps to strengthen and develop these relations," Mikati said.

"Despite all the negative atmosphere that is being spread, we are convinced that we are doing all the work required of us," he added.

Last week, the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen returned to Lebanon following a diplomatic rift between Beirut and Riyadh due to criticism of the Yemen war by former Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi.

