16 Palestinian journalists detained by Israel

April 17, 2022 at 5:18 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
People take part in a march held for Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Ramallah, West Bank on 17 April 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Sixteen Palestinian journalists are languishing in Israeli prisons, according to an Arab human rights group on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Beirut-based Journalists' Support Committee said eight journalists have already been slapped with jail terms by Israeli authorities.

"Four journalists are held under Israel's policy of administrative detention, while four others are held under interrogation," the statement said.

The policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to extend the detention of a prisoner without charge or trial.

Sunday's statement was issued to mark the Palestinian Prisoner's Day, which is commemorated on April 17 to highlight the plight of those held in Israeli jails.

The NGO documented 174 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists this year, including detention and using them as human shields.

The NGO called on international rights groups to intervene to release Palestinian journalists from Israeli custody and stop violations against them.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the NGO's statement.

According to Palestinian figures, Israel holds some 4,500 Palestinians in its prisons including 34 women

