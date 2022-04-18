Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen officials, lawmakers return to Aden following Saudi talks

April 18, 2022 at 12:50 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Yemenis inspect the damage after the Saudi-led coalition forces carried out air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen on 18 January 2022 [Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency]
Yemeni officials and lawmakers yesterday arrived in Yemen's provisional capital, Aden, to continue conflict resolution talks following recent consultation in Saudi Arabia.

An official source told Anadolu Agency that "more than 150 political figures arrived in Aden from Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, to continue talks to end Yemen's eight-year long civil conflict.

The source, who preferred anonymity, added that the chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, and the Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik would arrive "later."

In recent days, Aden witnessed a massive security deployment amid news of the imminent arrival of the newly formed council, in addition to the Yemeni cabinet ministers and lawmakers.

