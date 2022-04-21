Israel to impose West Bank, Gaza closure for final days of Passover

The West Bank and Gaza Strip crossings will be closed during the final days of the Jewish Passover holiday, according to the Israeli military.

The closures are standard practice during the Jewish holidays, in what the military claim is a preventative measure.

The Israeli measures include the closure of all major roads, setting up military checkpoints and the intensification of the army's presence, as well as the closure of all crossings around the Gaza Strip, tightening the 15-year siege even further.

All such abusive and oppressive actions against Palestinians are said to be needed as a means of "securing the celebrations of the settlers."

The closure will begin today starting at 5pm local time and last until Saturday, although the lifting of the closure will be dependent on the security situation, reported the Times of Israel.

Exceptions will be made for Palestinians eligible to enter Israel to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and for humanitarian crossings.

The closure comes after large groups of Israeli occupation police stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning ahead of mass incursions by groups of illegal Jewish Israelis.

Muslim worshippers in the Noble Sanctuary, men, women and children, were attacked brutally by the police.

Moreover, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded on Friday when Israeli troops entered the mosque and fired at Palestinians inside.